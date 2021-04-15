UC Berkeley must face claim that lack of sexual misconduct education caused student's assault

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that a former University of California, Berkeley student can proceed with claims that the school’s failure to properly educate students on sexual misconduct led to her being assaulted by a classmate.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Wednesday rejected UC Berkeley’s argument that Nicoletta Commins had not plausibly alleged that the lack of education on recognizing and preventing sexual misconduct amounted to deliberate indifference by the school, or that it caused the 2012 assault.

