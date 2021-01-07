Legal finance firms look to Big Law, hedge fund for new leaders

Two legal funding firms started off the new year with senior hires, drafting leaders with years of investment or law firm experience.

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm specializing in litigation finance, brought on ex-Clifford Chance leader Peter Cornell as its president. Contingency Capital, a legal finance firm founded a few months ago, said that it hired Jeff Cohen, a partner and managing director at Southpaw Asset Management, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund.

