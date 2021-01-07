Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Legal finance firms look to Big Law, hedge fund for new leaders

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Two legal funding firms started off the new year with senior hires, drafting leaders with years of investment or law firm experience.

Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a Chicago-based private equity firm specializing in litigation finance, brought on ex-Clifford Chance leader Peter Cornell as its president. Contingency Capital, a legal finance firm founded a few months ago, said that it hired Jeff Cohen, a partner and managing director at Southpaw Asset Management, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund.

