New litigation finance firm, Erso Capital, launches with access to $1 bln

Insurance provider Thomas Miller Group and its litigation insurance broker subsidiary TheJudge Group on Wednesday announced the launch of Erso Capital, a new fund that will invest in litigation and arbitration finance globally.

Erso, which has offices in the U.S., UK and the Isle of Man, has access to more than $1 billion in capital between discretionary funds, single managed accounts and co-investment funds, the firm said in its announcement.

