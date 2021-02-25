Litigation funder Greenpoint accuses Apollo of sharing info with finance rival

Litigation funder Greenpoint Capital Management has sued a unit of investment giant Apollo Global Management, alleging it shared the company’s confidential information with another litigation finance firm to compete against Greenpoint.

After meeting with Greenpoint in February 2020, Apollo Hybrid Value Management LP shared the company’s trade secrets with rival litigation funder Kerberos Capital Management, including details about Greenpoint’s method of valuing case portfolios, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

