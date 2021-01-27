Litigation funders sank $2.5 billion into new U.S. investments last year - report

Litigation funders in the U.S. committed $2.47 billion to new funding deals during the 12-month period ending June 2020, a 6% increase from a year earlier, according to litigation finance adviser Westfleet Advisors.

A new Westfleet report released Wednesday also noted several new entrants into the market and calculated a combined $11.3 billion in assets under management by litigation finance firms active in the U.S. – an 18% increase year-over-year. While showing overall growth in the market, the advisory firm cautioned that the COVID-19 crisis “may have cast a shadow over these numbers,” which include the early months of the pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YkVkt6