Validity Finance has added Kirkland & Ellis trial lawyer Sarah Williams and former U.S. magistrate judge Henry Jones to its roster.

Williams joins the company as portfolio counsel in Houston. Jones, who formerly sat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, adds to Validity’s investment committee, the commercial litigation funder said Thursday.

