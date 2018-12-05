Australian cannabis firm plans Frankfurt listing -sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian cannabis grower Little Green Pharma is planning a Frankfurt stock market listing to reap proceeds for expansion in its largest European market for medicinal pot, people close to the matter said.

The company is working with Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank as so-called global coordinators of the initial public offering, which may take place in the second quarter of 2019 and would make it the first pot producer stock in Germany, the people said.

Little Green Pharma and the banks declined to comment.