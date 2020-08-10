Little Caesars can't dodge biometric privacy lawsuit in Illinois

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc can’t escape a proposed class action under Illinois’ biometric privacy law over fingerprint scans used to record employees’ time at work, a federal judge said in denying its motion to dismiss.

In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago rejected the company’s assertions that the complaint failed to state a claim and that one of the plaintiffs had consented to biometric data collection and waived the right to sue under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

