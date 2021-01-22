Littler goes on attack in fraud fight with employer group

Littler Mendelson and one of its former shareholders are pushing back against claims by an association of major U.S. employers that accuses the firm of defrauding the group and misappropriating its data.

In an answer and counterclaims filed Tuesday, Littler, the largest U.S. labor and employment firm, claims the Center for Workplace Compliance is trying to enforce copyrights that it doesn’t actually own.

