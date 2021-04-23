Littler loses client, faces sanctions after ex-shareholder kept docs from court

A former Littler Mendelson’s shareholder’s misrepresentations to a federal court in Alabama have already cost the firm more than $63,000. Now it’s costing the firm its client.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock on Thursday gave Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC the OK to fire its Littler attorneys and bring on counsel from Burr & Forman, which was Beaverstock’s old firm before he became a judge in 2018.

