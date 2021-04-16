Littler pays up, drops partner from website after keeping docs from court

Littler Mendelson appears to have parted ways with a shareholder who allegedly misrepresented to a federal court that human resources software company ADP LLC wasn’t complying with a subpoena when in fact it had.

ADP was nearly sanctioned by an Alabama federal judge last month when subpoenaed documents it submitted in a class action lawsuit never made it to the plaintiffs. That’s because the defendants’ attorneys at Littler never produced those documents, telling the court that ADP was refusing to comply.

