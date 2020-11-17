U.S. employers' group squares off with Littler over alleged fraud, infringement

More than six months after Littler Mendelson parted ways with one of its Washington, D.C., shareholders, it is facing a federal lawsuit accusing him and others at the firm of defrauding and misappropriating data from an association of major U.S. employers.

In a complaint filed Friday, the Center for Workplace Compliance accused former Littler shareholder Lance Gibbons of using Littler’s computers and servers to access and download materials from CWC’s members-only website and then using that material to bill clients.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2UxZoo9