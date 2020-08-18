Littler reverts to single leader as Denver shareholder prepares to take the helm

After eight years of rapid global expansion under its current leadership team, labor and employment giant Littler Mendelson has named a Denver shareholder, Erin Webber, to take the reins in 2021.

Webber will begin her own eight-year term as president and managing director in January, succeeding Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth, who jointly held both positions. The firm’s governance committee reaffirmed the unusually long terms last year to give firm leadership time to create and execute strategic plans.

