Permira bids for medical device maker LivaNova: FT

(Reuters) - Private equity group Permira has made a takeover bid for medical device maker LivaNova, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the offer, made in mid-February, values LivaNova’s stock at more than $80 a share.

LivaNova did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Talks are ongoing but there is no certainty that a deal will be reached, the FT report added.

LivaNova, which has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, was created in 2015 through a merger of Cyberonics and Storin.