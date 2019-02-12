Livent to export Chinese lithium in 2019 due to policy uncertainty

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Livent Corp said on Tuesday it plans to export most of the lithium produced by its Chinese processing facilities in 2019 due to uncertainty over the country’s electric vehicle subsidies as well as macroeconomic concerns.

The company also said that heavy rains at its Argentina lithium production facility diluted evaporation ponds with more than 80 millimeters (3.2 inches) of water last month, harming more than 750 tonnes of production. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)