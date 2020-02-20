Basic Materials
February 20, 2020 / 9:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Livent Corp profit plunges on lower lithium prices

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. lithium producer Livent Corp reported an 87% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hurt by a downturn in prices of the metal used in rechargeable batteries.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $7.9 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $61.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $78.4 million from $119.8 million.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

