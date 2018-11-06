Livent sees FMC exit as bringing 'more certainty' to operations

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Livent Corp sees majority owner FMC Corp’s decision to sell its entire stake by next spring as a step that will help it better compete in the fast-moving lithium market, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re very pleased that made a definite statement on what they’re going to do,” CEO Paul Graves said in an interview. “It brings more certainty to our employees and to our investors. By the end of 2019, we should have the right shareholder base for Livent.”