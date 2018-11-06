Company News
November 6, 2018 / 4:21 PM / in an hour

Livent sees FMC exit as bringing 'more certainty' to operations

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Livent Corp sees majority owner FMC Corp’s decision to sell its entire stake by next spring as a step that will help it better compete in the fast-moving lithium market, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re very pleased that made a definite statement on what they’re going to do,” CEO Paul Graves said in an interview. “It brings more certainty to our employees and to our investors. By the end of 2019, we should have the right shareholder base for Livent.”

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.