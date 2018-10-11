Livent expects spiking lithium demand to outpace supply -interview

HOUSTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lithium producers may struggle to supply enough of the light metal to meet spiking global demand for electric vehicles out through 2030, the chief executive of Livent Corp said in an interview.

“The demand pattern for electric vehicles goes on and on, and continues to accelerate,” said Paul Graves. “I see a real challenge for our industry to meet that demand.”

Shares of Livent fell about 3 percent on Thursday morning in their market debut. The company is being spun off from chemicals producer FMC Corp. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)