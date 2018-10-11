UPDATE 1-Livent expects spiking lithium demand to outpace supply -interview

(Adds details from interview)

By Ernest Scheyder

HOUSTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lithium producers may struggle to supply enough of the light metal to meet spiking global demand for electric vehicles out through 2030, the chief executive of Livent Corp said in an interview.

Livent, spun off from chemicals producer FMC Corp on Thursday, enters an evolving lithium market struggling to find a healthy supply-and-demand balance, with estimates for electric vehicle usage varying widely. Lithium is a key component of electric vehicle batteries.

While some analysts have predicted too much lithium could flood the market over the next decade, hurting producers, Livent expects the opposite, said CEO Paul Graves. That would be a positive development as Tesla Inc, Volkswagen AG and other automakers plan dozens of new electric models in the coming decade.

“The demand pattern for electric vehicles goes on and on, and continues to accelerate,” said Graves, who was previously FMC’s chief financial officer. “I see a real challenge for our industry to meet that demand.”

Shares of Philadelphia-based Livent lost about 2 percent on Thursday morning in their market debut as broader markets fell. The drop came the same day as Chinese rival Ganfeng Lithium sank 29 percent on its own market debut in Hong Kong, underscoring investors’ trepidation around the lithium sector.

Livent’s IPO is being closely watched by rival Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer. Albermarle has privately told its investors that it could buy Livent if its IPO stumbles, Reuters reported last month.

“We understand there has been a bit of a tug-of-war sentiment around demand and supply in the lithium space,” said Graves. But the stock move “doesn’t really change our long-term plan and thesis.”

Livent, which is named in part for the chemical symbol for lithium, “Li,” produces about 18,500 tonnes of lithium hydroxide annually and expects to increase that by about 4,500 tonnes early in 2019, Graves said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)