Feb 11 (Reuters) - Livent Corp, the lithium producer spun off last fall from FMC Corp, said on Monday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit on rising demand for the white metal.

The company, which produces lithium in Argentina, posted net income of $25.9 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $10.9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Dan Grebler)