Basic Materials
May 7, 2019 / 8:53 PM / in an hour

Livent cuts 2019 profit, revenue forecast

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. lithium producer Livent Corp on Tuesday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, citing lower delivered volumes of lithium hydroxide to some of its main customers.

Livent said it expects 2019 revenue of $435 million to $475 million, compared with its prior forecast of $495 million to $525 million.

Adjusted core earnings is expected in the range of $125 million to $145 million, while adjusted earnings per share is expected to range between 56 cents and 66 cents per diluted share.

Livent had in February forecast adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $200 million and adjusted earnings of 92 cents to 98 cents per share.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below