LivePerson's quarterly revenue beats on new signings

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Customer engagement company LivePerson Inc’s quarterly revenue came ahead of Wall Street estimates, as it signed more deals in the quarter, adding clients such as Delta Air Lines and Aramark.

Total revenue rose 14.5 percent to $65.7 million, ahead of analysts’ estimate of $65.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss for the New York City-based company widened to $6.5 million, or 11 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.7 million, or 6 cents per share a year ago when it incurred a $3.5 million charge related to items such as restruction and litigation costs.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 8 cents per share.