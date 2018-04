MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool reported first-quarter net profit of 1 billion pesos ($55 million) on Wednesday, 27 percent higher than the same period last year.

The company posted revenue of 25.3 billion pesos in the quarter. ($1 = 18.303 pesos at close of March) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Christine Murray)