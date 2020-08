Aug 5 (Reuters) - Teladoc Health said on Wednesday it would buy Livongo Health Inc in a deal valued at $18.5 billion, in a bid to create a leader in virtual care.

Under the terms of the cash-and-stock deal, Livongo shares are valued at $158.98, a 10% premium to their closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)