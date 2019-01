TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Lixil Group Corp is looking to delist its shares from Japan through a management buyout (MBO) and move its headquarters to Singapore, Nikkei Business reported on Monday, without citing sources.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading in Lixil’s shares pending a statement from the company, which makes housing products such as toilets and windows. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)