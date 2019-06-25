Lixil shareholders back former CEO as director at AGM -two shareholders

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Japan’s Lixil Group on Tuesday voted to re-elect a former chief executive to the board of the toilet maker, two shareholders said, after his ouster last year sparked a high-profile governance crisis.

Former Chief Executive Officer Kinya Seto won his bid to stay on as a director, two shareholders told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting.

The company has yet to announce the results of the AGM and a Lixil representative declined to comment on the voting.

Separately, Japan’s Jiji news agency said eight of the directors approved at the AGM were from Seto’s camp and the remaining six were from the management side. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan)