UPDATE 1-Lixil shareholders back former CEO slate at AGM

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Japan’s Lixil Group backed on Tuesday a slate of board candidates supported by the company’s ousted chief executive, a move that is likely to be seen as a victory for corporate governance in Japan.

Shareholders at the toilet maker’s annual general meeting endorsed all eight candidates who had been backed by former Chief Executive Kinya Seto, including Seto himself, a Lixil spokeswoman said. Seto’s ouster as chief executive last year sparked a governance crisis at the company.

Six of the eight candidates proposed by management were elected to the board, the spokeswoman said. Shareholders had earlier told Reuters that Seto had been re-elected. Two of the successful candidates were supported by both Seto and management.

Lixil emerged as a test case for Japan’s governance reform after four investment firms in March called for chief executive Yoichiro Ushioda to leave the company’s board along with the chief operating officer Hirokazu Yamanashi.

The investors cited what they said was a lack of governance after Seto abruptly resigned in October and was replaced by Ushioda, who hails from one of the company’s founding families.

In an attempt to improve Lixil’s governance, Seto had submitted shareholder proposals on a slate of new board members to be voted at the shareholders meeting. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)