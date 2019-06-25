UPDATE 3-Lixil shareholders back former CEO, and management, at AGM

* Board candidates backed by ex-CEO, current mgt approved-Lixil

* Seto may come back as CEO - Jefferies

* Outcome suggests the 2 camps may struggle to find common ground

* Case seen as test for corporate governance in Japan (Recasts, adds analyst comment)

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Lixil Group shareholders on Tuesday backed candidates supported by both its ousted chief executive and the incumbent management, marking an advance for corporate governance in Japan and raising the possibility that Kinya Seto could return as CEO.

The decision is the latest twist in a months-long saga at the luxury toilet maker that is widely seen as a test case for corporate governance and minority shareholder rights in Japan Inc.

Shareholders at Lixil’s annual general meeting endorsed six candidates who had been backed by former CEO Seto, including Seto himself, a Lixil spokeswoman said. Seto’s ouster as chief executive last year sparked a governance crisis at the company.

Six candidates proposed by management were elected to the board, the spokeswoman said. Another two appointees were supported by both sides, while two from the management side did not win enough support.

While the complicated outcome raises the prospect that the two camps could struggle to find accord, analysts at Jefferies hailed the outcome as a positive.

“We finally see Lixil Group resuming normal operation under a management team that most benefits the company,” Jefferies analysts Sho Fukuhara and Zuhair Khan said in a note, adding that there was a “high likelihood” that Seto would now come back as chief executive.

TEST CASE

Lixil emerged as a test case for Japan’s governance reform after four investment firms in March called for chief executive Yoichiro Ushioda to leave the company’s board along with the chief operating officer Hirokazu Yamanashi.

The investors cited what they said was a lack of governance after Seto abruptly resigned in October and was replaced by Ushioda, who hails from one of the company’s founding families.

Seto later submitted shareholder proposals on a slate of new board members to be voted at the shareholders meeting.

“It is not good that Lixil management is divided into two sides now,” said one 70-year-old shareholder who said he flew in from the northern city of Sapporo for the meeting but declined to be identified.

“That could hurt the company’s trust and affect its earnings negatively,” he said.

One 66-year-old retiree from Tokyo, who also declined to give his name, said he has lost about 500,000 yen ($4,700) on Lixil shares over the past four years. He said he backed the company’s proposals, but added that founders should not be on the board.

“If founders are on the board, there are always some deals behind the scene,” he said. ($1 = 107.1000 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)