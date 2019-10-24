IN BRIEF: Lizzo lawsuit says copyright claimants are 100 percent wrong

Pop and rap star Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, denying claims by three songwriters that they are co-authors of her breakout song, “Truth Hurts.”

The song was released in September 2017 and became a hit this year, after it was used in a Netflix movie. Jefferson seeks a declaration that Justin Raisen, Jeremiah Raisen, Yves Rothman, and Heavy Duty Music Publishing, which represents the Raisens, have no copyright interest in the song.

