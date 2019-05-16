REFILE-Lloyds braces for pay revolt at annual investor meeting

(Refiles to add dropped word in second paragraph)

* UK’s biggest retail bank criticised for CEO pension perks

* Cuts to CEO pay package not enough, lawmakers say

* Key proxy advisers tell shareholders to back pay report

By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is braced for a potential shareholder revolt over senior executives’ pay at its annual meeting on Thursday, after criticism by politicians and a string of similar rebellions at rival banks.

The bank’s CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio’s 6.3 million-pound pay in 2018 has faced objections from investors, with particular focus on the generous pension perks that eclipse those on offer to Lloyds’ broader workforce.

Horta-Osorio, Britain’s highest paid banking CEO, has already waived part of the bank’s contributions to his pension pot this year, taking the annual payments to 33 percent of base salary from 46 percent previously.

But this is still more than double the 13 percent contribution made to the retirement pots of less senior Lloyds employees and higher than the 25 percent rate recommended by the Investor Association.

Barclays, Standard Chartered and Standard Life Aberdeen have all had sizeable investor rebellions against the pay of senior management in the past few years, although all companies ultimately secured a majority of shareholder support.

The rise in shareholder dissent comes as banks provide more disclosure on pay to comply with new reporting rules on company remuneration.

These reforms aim to put disparities between management and workers’ pay at the country’s biggest businesses under closer scrutiny. From next year, firms will be obliged to set out the ratio of CEO pay to a median UK employee and those in the lowest and upper pay quartiles.

The top bosses of Britain’s biggest banks were paid on average 120 times more than the median pay of their U.K. employees in 2018, bank filings showed.

At Lloyds, Horta-Osorio was paid 169 times as much as the bank’s median paid employee, who earned 37,058 pounds a year.

The heads of parliament’s work and pensions and business committees, Frank Field and Rachel Reeves, accused Lloyds bosses of “boundless greed” for failing to bring the pension contributions in line with other workers, and urged investors to vote against the policy at the meeting.

In response, Stuart Sinclair, head of Lloyds’ remuneration committee, said the pension allowance cut for this year was an “important step” and the remuneration policy would be reviewed ahead of next year’s annual meeting.

Shareholder advisory groups Glass Lewis and ISS both recommended investors vote in favour of the pay report.