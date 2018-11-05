Britain's Lloyds to axe 6,000 jobs - Sky News

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group Plc will cut around 6,000 jobs, Sky News reported here on Monday.

The jobs cuts would come from a broad range of areas across the bank, including its group transformation division, corporate banking, retail and community banking activities, Sky News said, citing sources.

However, the bank will announce on Tuesday that it will also create about 8,000 new jobs, meaning a net creation figure of 2,000 jobs, the report said. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)