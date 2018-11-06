British union criticises Lloyds Bank for cutting 6,000 jobs

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British labour union Unite on Tuesday criticised Lloyds Banking Group for cutting 6,000 jobs while creating 8,000 different roles, saying the move will hit morale as the bank shifts its workforce to focus on its new digital strategy.

“This latest announcement will undoubtedly hit the morale of staff who have had to endure round after round of job cuts, branch closures and constant upheaval,” said Rob MacGregor, national officer for Unite.

Lloyds in a separate statement confirmed it is creating 2000 net new jobs as part of a 3 billion pound ($3.91 billion)investment in technology and staff training, but did not comment on the job cuts that form part of the move.

Sky News reported the job cuts on Monday. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White and Emma Rumney, editing by Louise Heavens)