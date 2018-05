LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it had sold its Irish residential mortgage portfolio to Barclays for around 4 billion pounds in cash.

Lloyds said the deal would generate a pretax loss of around 110 million pounds, which would be recognised in its first-half results.

Following the deal, Lloyds said it would have only a minimal exposure to Ireland. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Silvia Aloisi)