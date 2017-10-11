FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 4 days ago

MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.

The bank said Ed Thurman would be managing director of global transaction banking, replacing Adrian Walker, who was named investment management director in the group transformation division.

Lloyds said Thurman’s old post, that of managing director of the division’s financial institutions business, will be assumed by Robina Bennett, currently audit director for commercial banking.

The bank said all appointments are effective Nov. 1. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.