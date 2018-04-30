FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 3:57 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Britain's crime agency to probe HBOS over wider fraud allegations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In paragraph one, corrects number jailed to six, not five)

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Crime Agency is conducting a wider review into fraud allegations at lender HBOS that have already led to the jailing of six people in a scam that pushed struggling business owners to employ a costly turnaround consultancy.

The NCA said on Monday it is following up a request from Thames Valley police, who conducted the investigation that led to those original convictions, with a view to a wider probe involving allegations of fraud and money laundering.

The sums of money involved could run to many millions of pounds, the NCA said in a statement, and the review will determine whether a full criminal investigation needs to be launched.

HBOS is now owned by Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group . The initial investigation and prosecution was completed in January 2017 and related to a scam conducted between 2003 to 2008.

Lloyds did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Adrian Croft)

