Financials
May 22, 2020 / 11:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lloyds decides not to redeem 750m euro CoCo bond due to COVID-19 crisis

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group told investors on Friday it would not redeem a 750 million euro ($817.58 million) contingent convertible (CoCo) bond as it seeks to keep its balance sheet strong in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Britain’s biggest domestic lender said it would not exercise its call option on the Additional Tier 1 bond - a type of CoCo instrument - on June 27 and that the bonds would reset to a new fixed coupon until the next option call date on June 27 2025.

Lloyd said it remained strongly capitalised, but added: “As a result of the extraordinary market challenges presented by Covid-19, the group has decided it is prudent to not reduce Tier 1 resources at this time.” ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below