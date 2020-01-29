Britain's Lloyds to close 56 branches, cut just under 80 jobs -union

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is planning to close a further 56 branches this year, banking union Accord said on Wednesday.

The planned closures include 31 Lloyds, 10 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland branded branches, the union said. The branches are expected to be shuttered before October.

The closures are expected to result in under 80 job losses with many staff likely to be redeployed, the union added.

Lloyds was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Lawrence White)