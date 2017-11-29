FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lloyds to cut 49 branches, adding to record closures across Britain
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 29, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Lloyds to cut 49 branches, adding to record closures across Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from Lloyds, more information)

By Emma Rumney

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group is closing 49 branches of Lloyds Bank and Halifax Bank of Scotland citing more customers banking online, it said on Wednesday.

The closures at Britain’s biggest mortgage lender follow 100 announced in April involving 325 job cuts.

They will involve 99 job losses, the Unite workers union said.

Earlier this year Lloyds also announced plans to reduce some branches to just two staff with tablet computers. It has more than 2,000 branches across the UK and employs approximately 75,000.

The bank said that while branches remain a key part of the service, footfall has declined in recent years.

“Customers are increasingly choosing to use digital and mobile channels for their everyday banking needs,” a spokesman said.

Banks across Britain are set to close a record 762 branches this year, Reuters reported in August, moves which have been met with criticism for depriving customers of access to in-person services.

“The news today will not be welcomed by staff or the customers left with no access to local banking,” said Rob MacGregor, national officer at Unite.

Lloyds shares fell on Tuesday after the Bank of England’s stress tests, an annual health check on lenders. Lloyds passed the test but shares in Lloyds, one of the banks most exposed to the UK economy, suffered after the central bank warned that a hard Brexit could be costly.

The shares rebounded on Wednesday and stood up 3.29 percent at 1309 GMT. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Huw Jones and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.