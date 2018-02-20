UPDATE 1-Britain's Lloyds to unveil 1 bln stg share buyback plan - Sky News

(Adds Lloyds declined to comment, background)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc will unveil a 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan with its annual results on Wednesday, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2EGU10g

Lloyds declined to comment on the report.

A buyback would chime in with the expectations of investors, who are also anticipating news from the British bank of a three-year plan centred on digital investment and growing its insurance and wealth businesses.

Lloyds, Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, reported its highest full-year profit since 2006 last year.

Bailed out nine years ago in a 20 billion pound rescue during the financial crisis, it returned to full private ownership in May with the sale of the last of the government’s stake.