LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday it would cut 450 jobs, with mainly back office roles affected.

The bank also said it would create 255 new roles, meaning a net reduction of 195.

The cuts follow the axing of 930 jobs at the bank earlier this year, as lenders try to trim costs, digitise and adapt to falling footfall in branches. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White)