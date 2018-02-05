FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 5, 2018 / 4:03 PM / in 3 hours

Britain's Lloyds Bank announces 465 net job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group last month carried out a net 465 job cuts, a spokeswoman for the bank said by email on Monday, as it continues to try to reduce costs.

The job cuts will mainly impact the bank’s commercial banking, chief information office, risk, community banking and insurance and wealth units.

“This process involved making difficult decisions, and we are committed to working through these changes in a careful and sensitive way. All affected employees have been briefed by their line manager,” the spokeswoman said by email. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.