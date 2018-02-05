Britain's Lloyds Bank announces 465 net job cuts

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group last month carried out a net 465 job cuts, a spokeswoman for the bank said by email on Monday, as it continues to try to reduce costs.

The job cuts will mainly impact the bank’s commercial banking, chief information office, risk, community banking and insurance and wealth units.

“This process involved making difficult decisions, and we are committed to working through these changes in a careful and sensitive way. All affected employees have been briefed by their line manager,” the spokeswoman said by email. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by David Evans)