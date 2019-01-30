Britain's Lloyds Bank to cut 292 jobs -union

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is to cut a further 292 jobs across several offices as part of an ongoing cost-cutting drive, employee union Unite said.

The redundancies will effect sites in Fareham, Birmingham, London, Halifax and Chester.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, described the planned cuts as “appalling” and said the union was seeking further clarification on the nature of the redundancies and redeployment opportunities.

Lloyds did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White, Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)