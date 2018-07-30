FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 30, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British lawmakers criticise Lloyds compensation scheme for HBOS fraud victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A group of British lawmakers on Monday wrote to the financial watchdog and the board of Lloyds Banking Group, listing their concerns about the lender’s compensation scheme for victims of a major fraud at its HBOS Reading division.

The letters, signed by lawmaker Kevin Hollinrake, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Fair Business Banking, accused the bank of “victim blaming” and “a complete lack of objective methodology”.

“We have no trust in such an opaque process,” he wrote.

Lloyds could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.