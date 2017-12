LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday it has sold its London headquarters to a Chinese property investment company for an undisclosed price.

Under the terms of the sale to Hengli Investments Holding, Lloyds will lease back the 25 Gresham Street building, which it has occupied since its construction, for the next 20 years. The building sits in the heart of the City Of London’s financial district.