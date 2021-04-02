IN BRIEF: 5th Circuit seeks Texas translation of Lloyd’s bad-check exclusion

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday asked the Texas Supreme Court for help with a Dallas coin dealer’s lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s, whose all-risk insurance policy excluded losses “consequent upon handing over insured property against payment” by a fraudulent check. The Texas Supreme Court has never interpreted that language, but a federal judge in Dallas ruled last year that it barred coverage for $1.2 million in gold coins that Dillon Gage Inc shipped to an Alabama couple whose identities, and newly printed checks, had been stolen. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dnoMpw