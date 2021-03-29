Trial lawyers' group takes on Lloyd's over scuttled 2020 conference

The United States’ largest association of plaintiffs lawyers is taking aim at its insurer, Lloyd’s of London, for denying a $1 million coverage claim after its annual 2020 convention was canceled due to the coronavirus, according to a lawsuit that Lloyd’s removed to federal court on Monday.

Lloyd’s hasn’t substantively responded to the allegations by the American Association for Justice, and the insurer’s lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

