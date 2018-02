LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Monday it would aim to fill 8 percent of its senior management roles with people from ethnic minority backgrounds by 2020, becoming the first FTSE 100 company to set a public target.

Currently 5.6 percent of the bank’s senior management and 8.3 percent of the bank’s entire workforce are from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Maiya Keidan)