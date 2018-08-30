FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 30, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Lloyd's of London allows underwriters to insure cannabis in Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Insurance market Lloyd’s of London will allow its member firms to underwrite cannabis-related business in Canada, provided they meet local and international laws, it said on Thursday.

Recreational sales are set to begin Oct. 17 across Canada, making it the only Group of Seven nation to legalise marijuana.

Lloyd’s specialises in complex insurance risks, from offshore oil rigs to footballers’ legs.

Lloyd’s said in a notice to its 80-plus syndicate members that after taking legal advice, it was satisfied that providing insurance for cannabis in Canada would not breach the UK Proceeds of Crime Act.

“It is important that managing agents ensure that any cannabis risks have Canadian risk location only,” the notice said.

A Lloyd’s spokesman said by email that Lloyd’s “does not intend to prohibit syndicates...from underwriting cannabis- related business in Canada, provided that syndicates themselves ensure all of their activities meet local and international laws”.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Maiya Keidan and Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.