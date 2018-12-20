Lloyd's names Sonja Rottiers CEO of Brexit hub

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London on Thursday named Sonja Rottiers chief executive of its European Union hub in Brussels.

Rottiers, who has worked for more than 30 years with the Belgium’s financial services industry, was most recently a board member of ING Belgium and Kinepolis NV Group , the company said.

The insurance market, which covers risks from oil rigs to soccer stars’ legs, has said it would launch a Brussels unit to enable it to continue serving its customers in the European Economic Area after Britain leaves the European Union.

The marketplace also appointed Michel Flamée as chairman of the new unit, it said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)